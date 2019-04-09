Tickets to Nipsey Hussle memorial sell for $400 on EBay

Following Thursday’s Staples Center event, which starts at 10 a.m., a 25.5-mile funeral procession will take place through Inglewood, South Los Angeles and Watts. It will begin at Staples Center, travel south to East 108th Street, west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard, north to the Marathon Clothing store where Hussle was gunned down March 31 before ending at the funeral home in the Crenshaw district.