Tickets to Nipsey Hussle memorial sell for $400 on EBay

Free tickets for Nipsey Hussle’s public memorial service Thursday at Los Angeles’ Staples Center were sold out Tuesday morning within minutes of going live, and many people used the opportunity to make big bucks by selling them online.
On EBay, four tickets for Thursday’s “Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life” service were sold for $400. In the item description, the ticket seller specified that the buyer would receive their tickets by Wednesday.
Tickets for the slain rapper’s memorial were available to California residents only at 10 a.m. today on axs.com, with a four-ticket limit per person.
Attendees of Thursday’s event are encouraged to arrive early because of large crowds and will be subject to metal-detector screenings and other searches. Cameras, recording devices and backpacks of any size will not be permitted inside the arena.
Following Thursday’s Staples Center event, which starts at 10 a.m., a 25.5-mile funeral procession will take place through Inglewood, South Los Angeles and Watts. It will begin at Staples Center, travel south to East 108th Street, west to La Brea Avenue and Manchester Boulevard, north to the Marathon Clothing store where Hussle was gunned down March 31 before ending at the funeral home in the Crenshaw district.
On Friday, Los Angeles council members will adjourn at City Hall to honor the slain rapper. Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson is expected to introduce legislation to name the Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue intersection “Ermias ‘Nipsey Hussle’ Asghedom Square.”
The 33-year-old rapper and community activist was killed in broad daylight March 31 in front of his clothing store on Slauson Avenue. Hussle, a Grammy-nominated artist, was beloved among South L.A. residents for devoting his time and resources to helping those in his community.
Twenty-nine-year old Eric Holder is suspected of killing Hussle and is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.