Homeless man suspected of raping and kidnapping a woman from North Hollywood parking garage is arrested

A homeless man was arrested and charged this week on suspicion of kidnapping and raping a woman while she was walking to her vehicle in a North Hollywood parking garage, prosecutors said.
Allen Dante Villarreal, 26, is suspected of attacking the woman on the night of March 8, knocking her out and raping her while she was unconscious before driving away in her car with her inside, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said. Villarreal later abandoned the car and fled on foot, authorities said.
After an extensive search by authorities, Villarreal was arrested Thursday in Hollywood and faces one felony count each of kidnapping to commit another crime, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit a felony, second-degree robbery and making criminal threats.
Prosecutors said Villarreal is a transient with at least six other aliases and ties to several states, according to the district attorney’s office and court records.
Villarreal faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison. Prosecutors are requesting that bail be set at $1.2 million.
The Los Angeles Police Department's North Hollywood Division, Sexual Assault Unit, was assisted in its search for Villarreal by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Los Angeles Regional Fugitive Task Force and the district attorney’s Bureau of Investigation Special Enforcement Team.