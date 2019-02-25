North Hollywood High again wins LADWP's annual Science Bowl; will compete in national tournament

A team from North Hollywood High School took first place in a science-based academic tournament in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday.
By now, North Hollywood High students are used to winning the regional Science Bowl sponsored by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The school has clinched the regional title 20 times over the last 22 years, according to the utility.
The team showcased “an outstanding grasp of advanced science, math and technology concepts, quick reflexes and grace under pressure,” LADWP said in a statement.
Each team member will receive the $1,000 Hitachi Scholarship and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, where they will represent L.A. in the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl from April 25 to 29.
The team will compete in a field of 65 high school champions from 40 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Nine teams from California will participate.
A team from Bravo Medical Magnet High School placed second in the regional competition. Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies took third, while Venice High School took fourth.
Since 1991, the LADWP Science Bowl has tested students’ teamwork skills and knowledge using a television game show format that involves toss-up and bonus questions, buzzers and timed responses.