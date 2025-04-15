Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores
BASEBALL
City Section
Central City Value 12, CNDLC 2
Granada Hills 2, Bell 0
Kennedy 7, South Gate 3
Palisades 13, Taft 2
Poly 2, Banning 1
Sylmar 5, Roosevelt 0
Triumph Charter 23, Discovery 0
Southern Section
AAE 12, ACE 2
Alhambra 17, Mark Keppel 1
Apple Valley 7, Hesperia 4
Arcadia 5, Burbank 0
Arlington 3, Valley View 0
Arrowhead Christian 8, Ontario Christian 2
Azusa 3, Sierra Vista 2
Baldwin Park 16, Garey 5
Bakersfield 9, Capistrano Valley Christian 5
Bell Gardens 14, San Gabriel 0
Bishop Montgomery 8, South Torrance 3
Bolsa Grande 15, Rancho Alamitos 5
Brentwood 5, Campbell Hall 0
Calvary Baptist 18, NSLA 0
Canyon Springs 14, Vista del Lago 6
Century 8, Anaheim 1
Cerritos 9, Whitney 1
Channel Islands 7, Nordhoff 5
Charter Oak 11, Hacienda Heights Wilson 1
CIMSA 22, Lucerne Valley 3
Citrus Valley 13, Redlands 3
Cornerstone Christian 22, Packinghouse Christian 0
Corona 10, Corona Santiago 1
Corona Centennial 2, Eastvale Roosevelt 1
Corona del Mar 5, Marina 4
Crean Lutheran 11, Sonora 4
Culver City 7, Beverly Hills 0
Desert Mirage 7, Public Safety Academy 0
Dos Pueblos 10, Pleasant Valley 0
Edgewood 1, La Puente 0
El Rancho 4, California 0
El Toro 7, Calabasas 4
Ganesha 15, Pomona 0
Garden Grove Santiago 4, Saddleback 3
Gahr 10, La Mirada 2
Glendale 7, Muir 6
Glendora 10, Silverado 0
Glenn 15, Pioneer 2
Hart 6, Castaic 0
Hawthorne 15, Compton Centennial 4
Heritage Christian 20, Dominguez 0
Hesperia Christian 3, Big Bear 2
Highland 8, Quartz Hill 5
Hueneme 12, Grace 4
Huntington Beach 3, Los Alamitos 2
Indian Springs 25, Entrepreneur 2
Katella 8, Buena Park 4
Lakewood 7, Santa Fe 6
La Quinta 4, Shadow Hills 2
La Salle 5, Loyola 2
La Serna 8, Whittier 0
La Sierra 7, Jurupa Valley 5
Leuzinger 27, Morningside 0
Liberty 6, Paloma Valley 5
Loara 34, Western 0
Loma Linda Academy 7, Mesa Grande Academy 1
Long Beach Poly 7, Paramount 1
Magnolia 11, Santa Ana Valley 3
Miller 7, San Bernardino 1
Millikan 10, Atascadero 0
Moorpark 6, Agoura 0
Moreno Valley 3, Hemet 1
Newport Harbor 1, Fountain Valley 0
Nogales 13, Duarte 2
Norco 19, Riverside King 4
Northview 6, Covina 3
Oak Hills 2, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1
Oakwood 4, Buckley 3
Ojai Valley 20, Hillcrest Christian 9
Orange 8, Estancia 5
Orange Lutheran 3, Santa Margarita 0
OrangeVista 6, Citrus Hill 1
Oxnard 6, Village Christian 4
Palm Desert 7, Xavier Prep 2
Pasadena 17, Hoover 3
Patriot 12, Rubidoux 2
Ramona 10, Norte Vista 0
Rancho Verde 3, Perris 0
Redlands East Valley 3, Cajon 2
Rio Hondo Prep 3, Pasadena Poly 2
Riverside North 1, Heritage 0
Riverside Poly 4, Lakeside 2
Riverside Prep 16, University Prep 2
Santa Ana 8, Godinez 2
Santa Clara 9, Villanova Prep 2
Santa Monica 2, Lawndale 1
Santa Paula 2, Rio Mesa 1
Saugus 3, Golden Valley 0
Schurr 4, Montebello 1
Segerstrom 2, La Palma Kennedy 1
St. Bernard 10, New Roads 0
St. John Bosco 4, Servite 1
St. Monica 10, Milken 0
St. Monica Academy 10, Milken 0
Sultana 15, Serrano 3
Trabuco Hills 10, Mission Viejo 1
Trinity Classical Academy 12, Faith Baptist 0
Troy 6, Esperanza 0
Tustin 2, Fullerton 1
Valencia 11, Canyon Country Canyon 1
West Covina 5, Rowland 3
Westminster La Quinta 1, Los Amigos 0
West Ranch 6, Camarillo 1
Windward 6, Crossroads 3
Yucaipa 5, Beaumont 2
Intersectional
Aquinas 8, North Cobb Christian (GA) 5
Atascadero 14, Garfield 6
Birmingham 6, Centennial (NV) 4
Brighton (NY) 17, Vaughn 2
Central 2, El Camino Real 1
Desert Mirage 7, Public Safety Academy 0
Millikan 27, Credo 0
Newington (CT) 11, Vaughn 1
Paso Robles 7, South East 1
Simi Valley 9, Cleveland 2
Wheatland 6, Narbonne 5
SOFTBALL
City Section
Garfield 17, Marshall 1
University Prep Value 24, Smidt Tech 12
Southern Section
Anaheim 6, Irvine University 2
Arcadia 2, Burbank 0
Archer 18, Brentwood 0
Arlington 11, Heritage 1
Ayala 4, Claremont 0
Beaumont 12, Citrus Valley 3
Bell Gardens 17, San Gabriel 6
Big Bear 13, CIMSA 8
Bishop Diego 13, Foothill Tech 2
Bishop Montgomery 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3
Brea Olinda 10, Santa Ana Foothill 9
Burbank Burroughs 16, Pasadena 0
Cajon 15, Redlands 3
Calvary Baptist 23, NSLA 2
Canyon Springs 13, Vista del Lago 1
Cerritos 4, Pioneer 3
Chadwick 5, Westridge 3
Charter Oak 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Crescenta Valley 16, Hoover 0
CSDR 19, Entrepreneur 9
Culver City 20, Compton Centennial 2
Cypress 3, Esperanza 1
Dominguez 9, Compton Early College 8
Duarte 12, Sierra Vista 1
Edgewood 14, Workman 3
Edison 12, Newport Harbor 4
El Modena 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 3
Excelsior Charter 13, AAE 2
Ganesha 13, La Puente 0
Grace 5, Ventura 3
Hawthorne 5, Lennox Academy 4
Highland 10, Palmdale 0
Indian Springs 22, Entrepreneur 6
JSerra 3, Santa Margarita 2
Jurupa Valley 10, La Sierra 0
Knight 9, Eastside 8
Lancaster 12, Antelope Valley 0
La Habra 5, Sunny Hills 0
La Quinta 5, Shadow Hills 0
La Salle 13, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0
La Serna 7, California 2
Lawndale 18, Beverly Hills 1
Mark Keppel 14, Montebello 4
Miller 15, San Bernardino 10
Monrovia 17, San Marino 13
Moreno Valley 10, Citrus Hill 9
Muir 17, Glendale 4
Newbury Park 11, Nordhoff 1
Nogales 13, Baldwin Park 0
Northview 8, Covina 0
Oak Hills 14, Hesperia 4
Oaks Christian 10, Westlake 0
Ontario Christian 12, Arrowhead Christian 2
Orange Lutheran 7, Mater Dei 0
Packinghouse Christian 9, Cornerstone Christian 6
Paraclete 10, St. Anthony 0
Pasadena Poly 8, Mayfield 6
Patriot 15, Rubidoux 0
Perris 18, Rancho Christian 8
Providence 8, Bishop Alemany 6
Quartz Hill 13, Littlerock 0
Ramona 27, Norte Vista 0
Ramona Convent 26, Gardena Serra 3
Rancho Verde 8, Lakeside 2
Redondo Union 4, North Torrance 0
Riverside Poly 16, Paloma Valley 1
Rosary 11, Northwood 1
Rowland 11, West Covina 10
Sacred Heart of Jesus 21, St. Mary’s Academy 1
San Clemente 6, San Juan Hills 5
Santa Fe 10, Whittier 3
Saugus 5, Canyon Country Canyon 4
Schurr 14, Alhambra 0
Serrano 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 4
Simi Valley 11, Sierra Canyon 7
St. Bonaventure 8, Santa Clara 4
St. Monica 14, Marty Star of the Sea 1
St. Paul 8, Lakewood St. Joseph 3
Sultana 15, Apple Valley 5
Temple City 8, South Pasadena 6
Troy 11, Crean Lutheran 0
University Prep 10, Riverside Prep 8
Valencia 10, Hart 1
Valley Christian 2, Gahr 2
Valley View 12, Liberty 4
Vasquez 5, Faith Baptist 4
Villa Park 2, El Dorado 0
West Ranch 8, Castaic 6
Whitney 18, Artesia 12
Whittier Christian 12, Maranatha 1
Yucaipa 11, Redlands East Valley 0
