Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores

More to Read

Southern Section Anaheim 6, Irvine University 2 Arcadia 2, Burbank 0 Archer 18, Brentwood 0 Arlington 11, Heritage 1 Ayala 4, Claremont 0 Beaumont 12, Citrus Valley 3 Bell Gardens 17, San Gabriel 6 Big Bear 13, CIMSA 8 Bishop Diego 13, Foothill Tech 2 Bishop Montgomery 5, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3 Brea Olinda 10, Santa Ana Foothill 9 Burbank Burroughs 16, Pasadena 0 Cajon 15, Redlands 3 Calvary Baptist 23, NSLA 2 Canyon Springs 13, Vista del Lago 1 Cerritos 4, Pioneer 3 Chadwick 5, Westridge 3 Charter Oak 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0 Crescenta Valley 16, Hoover 0 CSDR 19, Entrepreneur 9 Culver City 20, Compton Centennial 2 Cypress 3, Esperanza 1 Dominguez 9, Compton Early College 8 Duarte 12, Sierra Vista 1 Edgewood 14, Workman 3 Edison 12, Newport Harbor 4 El Modena 4, Garden Grove Pacifica 3 Excelsior Charter 13, AAE 2 Ganesha 13, La Puente 0 Grace 5, Ventura 3 Hawthorne 5, Lennox Academy 4 Highland 10, Palmdale 0 Indian Springs 22, Entrepreneur 6 JSerra 3, Santa Margarita 2 Jurupa Valley 10, La Sierra 0 Knight 9, Eastside 8 Lancaster 12, Antelope Valley 0 La Habra 5, Sunny Hills 0 La Quinta 5, Shadow Hills 0 La Salle 13, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0 La Serna 7, California 2 Lawndale 18, Beverly Hills 1 Mark Keppel 14, Montebello 4 Miller 15, San Bernardino 10 Monrovia 17, San Marino 13 Moreno Valley 10, Citrus Hill 9 Muir 17, Glendale 4 Newbury Park 11, Nordhoff 1 Nogales 13, Baldwin Park 0 Northview 8, Covina 0 Oak Hills 14, Hesperia 4 Oaks Christian 10, Westlake 0 Ontario Christian 12, Arrowhead Christian 2 Orange Lutheran 7, Mater Dei 0 Packinghouse Christian 9, Cornerstone Christian 6 Paraclete 10, St. Anthony 0 Pasadena Poly 8, Mayfield 6 Patriot 15, Rubidoux 0 Perris 18, Rancho Christian 8 Providence 8, Bishop Alemany 6 Quartz Hill 13, Littlerock 0 Ramona 27, Norte Vista 0 Ramona Convent 26, Gardena Serra 3 Rancho Verde 8, Lakeside 2 Redondo Union 4, North Torrance 0 Riverside Poly 16, Paloma Valley 1 Rosary 11, Northwood 1 Rowland 11, West Covina 10 Sacred Heart of Jesus 21, St. Mary’s Academy 1 San Clemente 6, San Juan Hills 5 Santa Fe 10, Whittier 3 Saugus 5, Canyon Country Canyon 4 Schurr 14, Alhambra 0 Serrano 7, Ridgecrest Burroughs 4 Simi Valley 11, Sierra Canyon 7 St. Bonaventure 8, Santa Clara 4 St. Monica 14, Marty Star of the Sea 1 St. Paul 8, Lakewood St. Joseph 3 Sultana 15, Apple Valley 5 Temple City 8, South Pasadena 6 Troy 11, Crean Lutheran 0 University Prep 10, Riverside Prep 8 Valencia 10, Hart 1 Valley Christian 2, Gahr 2 Valley View 12, Liberty 4 Vasquez 5, Faith Baptist 4 Villa Park 2, El Dorado 0 West Ranch 8, Castaic 6 Whitney 18, Artesia 12 Whittier Christian 12, Maranatha 1 Yucaipa 11, Redlands East Valley 0

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.