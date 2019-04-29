Here’s what L.A.’s new Obama Boulevard street signs will look like

Rodeo Road — not to be confused with Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills — is a 3.5-mile residential street in the predominantly African American Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw neighborhood. The street intersects with King Boulevard, named after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., “creating one of the most significant African American points of interest in the country,” according to the street festival event site for the name change. King Boulevard used to be called Santa Barbara Avenue until that name was changed in the 1980s.