LAPD officers fatally shoot knife-wielding man after woman injured at Van Nuys apartment

Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was threatening them with a knife at a Van Nuys apartment complex after he injured a tenant there, authorities said Monday.
Officers responded to a radio call of a woman screaming at the apartments at 13600 Vanowen St. about 4:30 a.m., LAPD Det. Meghan Aguilar told reporters at the scene.
A neighbor heard the woman screaming and tried to help her, Aguilar said. The neighbor and a man in the apartment got into a physical altercation, and the neighbor was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, Aguilar said.
When police arrived, they were met at the door by a man holding a large knife. Officers told the man several times to put the weapon down, but he refused, and police shot him. The man, who authorities said was between 18 and 20, died at the scene.
Aguilar said the woman may have been related to the suspect.