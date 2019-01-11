Davis authorities search for suspect in officer-involved shooting

Authorities in Davis, Calif., are searching for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting, according to UC Davis police.
The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Thursday in downtown Davis, said Andy Fell, public information officer for the university’s police department. An officer was taken to UC Davis Medical Center.
The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s with an average build, wearing a baseball cap, black jacket and black tactical boots, police said.
Authorities have advised residents to avoid downtown Davis until further notice. UC Davis sent an email to students advising them of the shooting and to avoid the area.