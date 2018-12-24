Advertisement

Birthday party clown sentenced to 38 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl

By Julia Sclafani
Dec 24, 2018 | 7:35 AM
Gualberto Torres-Vargas, 40, of Huntington Beach was sentenced to 38 years in state prison after pleading guilty to four felony counts related to child sexual abuse, court documents show. (Courtesy of the Orange County district attorney's office)

A part-time birthday party clown was sentenced to 38 years in state prison for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Huntington Beach, Orange County Superior Court records show.

Gualberto Torres-Vargas, 40, pleaded guilty to one count each of continuous sexual abuse, sodomy by force of a child under 14 years old, performing a lewd act on a child under 14 and forcible rape.

Torres-Vargas was arrested Nov. 19, 2015, by Huntington Beach police officers responding to a child molestation call at a residence.

Prosecutors charged Torres-Vargas with sexually assaulting the girl between Nov. 1, 2014, and Nov. 9, 2015. The 9-year-old told her mother, who notified Huntington Beach police.

Though jail records identify Torres-Vargas as a cook, he also worked as a children’s party clown on the weekends.

He did not meet his victim while at a children’s party, authorities said at the time of his arrest.

