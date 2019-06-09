Woman struck and killed by two San Diego police cars while she was jaywalking

A woman was fatally struck by two marked San Diego police cars after jaywalking across a street, authorities said.
There was no crosswalk where the woman was hit around 11 p.m. Saturday in the Hillcrest neighborhood, Officer Dino Delimitros said in a statement.
Paramedics transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, he said. The woman’s name has not been released.
Sgt. Michael Tansey told KNSD-TV the officers were responding to a 911 call about a burglary at the time of the accident.
No further details were released Sunday. Investigators in the traffic division were not available for comment.