Advertisement

Woman struck and killed by two San Diego police cars while she was jaywalking

By Associated Press
Jun 09, 2019 | 12:15 PM
| San Diego

A woman was fatally struck by two marked San Diego police cars after jaywalking across a street, authorities said.

There was no crosswalk where the woman was hit around 11 p.m. Saturday in the Hillcrest neighborhood, Officer Dino Delimitros said in a statement.

Advertisement

Paramedics transported her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, he said. The woman’s name has not been released.

Sgt. Michael Tansey told KNSD-TV the officers were responding to a 911 call about a burglary at the time of the accident.

No further details were released Sunday. Investigators in the traffic division were not available for comment.

Advertisement
Advertisement