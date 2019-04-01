Single-engine plane makes emergency landing on Long Beach street after losing power

The pilot of a single-engine plane that lost power shortly after taking off from Long Beach Airport managed to land the aircraft on a city street Monday morning, authorities said.
The plane was not damaged and no injuries were reported, said Jake Heflin, a spokesman for the Long Beach Fire Department.
The plane, a Piper Archer, lost power shortly after performing a “touch and go” maneuver at the airport and made an emergency landing on the 2700 block of Orange Avenue in Long Beach around 10:23 a.m., he said.
During a touch-and-go procedure, a pilot lands on a runway briefly and then immediately takes off again, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Assn.