Police shoot armed man during traffic stop in South L.A.

A man who was shot by police after he got out of his vehicle with a handgun during a traffic stop in South Los Angeles late Monday is being treated for his injuries and is in stable condition, police said Tuesday.
The shooting occurred about 11 p.m., when LAPD patrol officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation in an alley west of Broadway between 108th and 109th streets.
A man in his mid-30s got out of the car with a handgun, and at least one officer opened fire, Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.
The man, whose name has not been released by authorities, ran from the alley and was taken into custody about a block away. He suffered several gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. Authorities recovered a handgun at the scene, Montgomery said.