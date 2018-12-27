Advertisement

Search underway for San Quentin inmate who escaped and is suspected of carjacking motorist

Dec 27, 2018 | 7:05 AM
Prison officials said they discovered Shalom Mendoza, 21, was missing from San Quentin State Prison late Wednesday. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Authorities are searching for an inmate suspected of carjacking someone after he escaped from San Quentin State Prison late Wednesday.

Officials discovered 21-year-old Shalom Mendoza was missing during an inmate count about 9:35 p.m. Staff searched the prison and the surrounding area but could not find him. Authorities said Mendoza carjacked someone near the prison and fled in a Toyota Rav4 with license plate number 6STZ502.

Mendoza began serving a five-year sentence in December 2017 for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking/attempted carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly in Los Angeles County, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Mendoza is described as 5-foot-5, 177 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him should call 911, authorities said.
