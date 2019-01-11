Forecasted rain on Friday will be the start of wet week in L.A.

Southern Californians should keep an umbrella and a jacket handy for the next week or so.
Light rain is expected to hit Los Angeles County beginning Friday night and continue through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard, with the potential for scattered showers throughout the day.
A similarly weak weather system is forecast to move through the area on Sunday, with much heavier rain — 1 to 3 inches — expected to fall Thursday evening.
“We’re definitely entering a wet weather pattern here in Southern California,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Thompson.
Residents in burn areas should pay close attention to weather forecasts over the next 10 days, Thompson said. Heavy rainfall could trigger mudslides, as a winter storm did in Malibu during the first week of January. That storm triggered flash flood warnings in both Los Angeles and Ventura counties and a debris flow closed down a stretch of Pacific Coast Highway.
A cold front will probably accompany the rain this weekend, the National Weather Service said, with the temperature expected to linger in the low to mid 60s during the day and drop into the mid 40s at night.
“It’ll really feel like winter,” Thompson said.