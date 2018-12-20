Redding police arrest man after woman is beaten with a bat and choked

A 41-year-old man suspected of carrying out a brutal attack against his girlfriend that included punching, choking and hitting her with a baseball bat was arrested Wednesday, according to the Redding Police Department.
The woman, who was not identified because she is a domestic violence victim, told police the attack began Tuesday shortly after an argument with her live-in boyfriend, Jeremy Allen Roudebush.
The woman reported she had been punched multiple times in the face and was strangled to the point of nearly passing out at least three times. She was taped to a chair while her boyfriend made death threats, police said.
“Roudebush also grabbed a wooden baseball bat, which he used to jab and strike the victim,” according to a Redding police statement. “He smashed glassware with the bat, intentionally showering the victim with shards of glass.”
After the attack, authorities said, the woman was forced to withdraw cash from several automated teller machines. Investigators said Roudebush intended to use the money to buy a gun.
Police said the attack ended after Roudebush took the woman to the home of an acquaintance, who intervened when Roudebush tried to hit the woman again.
The following day, the woman reported the assault. According to reports, she suffered cuts to her face and extensive bruising to her body.
Roudebush, who already had a warrant out for his arrest, was booked into the Shasta County jail on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and vehicle theft.
He remains in jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.