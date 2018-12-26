Reward offered in hit-and-run collision that killed Glendale woman walking home

Authorities have released security video of a suspect in a hit-and-run collision Friday that killed a 72-year-old woman in Glendale.
A $50,000 reward is also being offered by city officials for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in the incident.
The video shows a woman getting out of a vehicle stopped along Allen Avenue near Glenoaks Boulevard to inspect it for damage after Novar Ismailyan of Glendale was struck.
Ismailyan had been crossing the street near the intersection of Glenoaks and Linden Avenue when she was struck and killed sometime before 7:20 p.m.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said Ismailyan was on her way home after shopping at a nearby grocery store.
“She was crossing the road and almost made it to the other side,” he said.
Ismailyan was found dead at the scene by responding officers.
While there were no witnesses to the collision, Suttles said people did see the woman who inspected her vehicle on Allen Avenue. However, they were unaware of the fatal collision that occurred only a block away.
According to Suttles, some of the people said they didn’t even hear any tires screeching.
The woman is described as white, in her late 50s to early 70s. The vehicle is said to be a black Toyota Prius made sometime between 2005 and 2015.
“We’re hoping this $50,000 reward will spark some more interest in the case,” Suttles said.
Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle involved in the incident can contact Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.
Anonymous tips can be sent to (800) 222-8477.