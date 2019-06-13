Utah man charged with murder in deaths of two men, including L.A. County deputy

One hour before the attack in Alhambra, prosecutors said Nelson shot and killed Kolstov while sitting in a car in the 1900 block of East 7th Place in downtown Los Angeles after a brief verbal exchange. Kolstov was shot at 4:50 p.m., and pronounced dead at the scene less than 20 minutes later, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.