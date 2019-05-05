Shooting with multiple people injured reported at Oceano Dunes

A shooting at Oceano Dunes state park left multiple people injured Saturday night, and the search for the gunman continued early Sunday.
KSBY reported that the incident took place at the south end of the Dunes just before midnight.
A tweet from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo said there were five victims. The severity of the injuries was not clear.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office referred questions to state parks authorities.
Oceano Dunes is a state vehicle recreation area with more than five miles of beach and dunes open for off-roading. It's 15 miles south of San Luis Obispo.