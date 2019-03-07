4-year-old shot his mom. The man who owned the shotgun gets 5 years in prison

A Norwalk man was sentenced to five years in state prison after leaving his shotgun inside a car where a 4-year-old boy picked it up and accidentally shot his mother, authorities said.
Brandon Gilbert Ambriz, 24, was sentenced Wednesday in the January incident immediately after he pleaded no contest to a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Prosecutors say Ambriz had left the shotgun in the car on Jan. 23, and the boy, who was sitting in the back seat, picked it up and accidentally shot his mother through the driver’s seat in Norwalk.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 14600 block of Dinard Street about 3:30 p.m., where they found the wounded woman in the car. She had a gunshot wound to her mid-torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The four children in the car at the time were not injured.