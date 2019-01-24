Boy accidentally shoots mother in Norwalk, authorities say

A woman was wounded in Norwalk on Wednesday when her son accidentally fired a shotgun from the back seat of her car, authorities said.
Deputies were called to the 14600 block of Dinard Street about 3:30 p.m., where they found the woman in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to her mid-torso, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.
The woman’s three children were in the back seat when one of them took hold of an unsecured shotgun and shot her through the driver’s seat. The boy’s age was not immediately clear.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in fair condition.
The three children, along with a fourth child who was in the front seat with another woman, are in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.
No one was arrested, but the investigation is ongoing, said Lt. Blanca Arevalo of the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station.