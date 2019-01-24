Advertisement

Giant sinkhole opens at La Habra condo complex, prompting evacuations

By
Jan 24, 2019 | 7:10 AM
A massive sinkhole opened up between two condominium buildings in La Habra late Wednesday. (KTLA)

A massive sinkhole opened between two condominium buildings in La Habra late Wednesday, prompting a handful of homes to be placed under voluntary evacuation.

The sinkhole, which was nearly 100 feet long, was reported in a grassy greenbelt in the 950 block of West Imperial Highway about 10:45 p.m., authorities said. It is not clear what caused the ground to crumble.

Orange County Public Works crews were assessing the damage Thursday morning.

Video footage showed the sinkhole had swallowed large trees, which were leaning toward one of the buildings. The possibility the trees could fall prompted authorities to place three homes under voluntary evacuation orders, KABC reported.
