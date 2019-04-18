Small plane lands on 215 freeway in San Bernardino

A small airplane made an emergency landing Thursday afternoon on the northbound 215 Freeway in San Bernardino, authorities said.
According to California Highway Patrol logs, the unscheduled landing was reported about 1:45 p.m near University Parkway. No one was injured, the CHP said, and the Federal Aviation Administration had been called to the scene.
It’s unclear what caused the emergency landing.
CHP officials closed several northbound lanes, causing a lengthy traffic backup, and towed the plane off the freeway, according to the California Department of Transportation and CHP logs.
By about 3 p.m., all lanes had reopened, according to Caltrans.