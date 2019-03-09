New storm expected to bring scattered showers across Ventura and Los Angeles counties

More rain is expected to hit Southern California as a new storm system starts to make its ways into the region this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters say rain will begin overnight in some parts of mountain areas in Ventura and Los Angeles counties as the weather system moves southward from Monterey County. Gusty winds will also develop in those mountain regions as well as the Antelope Valley.
The storm system will continue to produce rain and snow in areas higher than 4,000 feet, causing hazardous driving conditions on Interstate 5 at the Tejon Pass. Blowing sand and dust across California 14 and 138 may cause near-zero visibility at times in the Antelope Valley.
Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy across Southern California with a 40%chance of showers, forecasters said. Temperatures will range from the mid-50s to about 60 degrees.
Forecasters say scattered showers will continue into Monday morning for some parts of L.A. and Ventura counties, such as the foothills.
Much of Southern California has received above-average rainfall for this time of the year, and many areas have already recorded an average year’s worth of rain.
Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-40s Saturday night. Highs on Sunday will range between the mid-50s and 60 degrees.