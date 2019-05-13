Street racers blow through intersection, killing 23-year-old in South L.A.

A hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured over the weekend was caused by street racing, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol officials say the driver of a 2005 Infiniti FX35 was being pursued by a red sedan Saturday night when the Infiniti blew through a stop sign in a residential neighborhood on 131st Street, east of Towne Avenue.
The car broadsided a Toyota Camry as it crossed the intersection, killing the car’s female driver and injuring her male passenger, both of whom were from Compton, the CHP said.
The Infiniti and the sedan then slammed into a parked Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a red Ford Mustang that was parked along a curb.
The speeding vehicles stopped, and the driver and passenger of the Infiniti got into the red sedan and fled the area.
The Camry’s driver, Bethany Holguin, 23, was declared dead at the scene, according to Rudy Molano, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Holguin’s 30-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital. His condition was not immediately available Monday, authorities said.
Authorities were continuing to search for the trio who fled the scene of the fatality, the CHP said.