San Diego police seek sex assault suspect who allegedly threatened victim with stun gun

San Diego police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who they said abducted a woman this week after threatening her with a stun gun, then sexually assaulted her before letting her go.
The alleged victim, 27, was walking near Delta Street and South 39th Street in Shelltown in southeast San Diego about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a white pickup truck pulled up alongside her, sex crimes Lt. Jason Weeden said.
The driver got out and forced the woman into his truck after threatening her with a stun gun, Weeden said. He then drove her to a secluded area in Mount Hope where he sexually assaulted her, Weeden said.
The suspect then drove to the Logan Heights neighborhood and let the woman out of his truck.
Detectives believe the suspect may also be responsible for a similar assault on the same night in Chula Vista. They said the victim provided a similar description of the suspect and his vehicle. The Chula Vista attack happened “a short time prior” to the one in San Diego, Weeden said.
Police said the suspect is black, 40-50 years old, with short black hair and a graying goatee. He is between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160-170 pounds with a muscular build. He was described as wearing a black or dark blue T-shirt and gray basketball shorts.
The suspect’s truck was described as an older-model white pickup with two doors and an extended cab. It possibly has a blue horizontal stripe on the side.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect was urged to call the San Diego police sex crimes unit at (619) 531-2210, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.
Riggins writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.