Two killed, three injured in wrong-way crash on 5 Freeway in Sylmar

Two people were killed and three injured in a wrong-way crash on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar early Friday, authorities said.
The two-car crash was reported on the northbound 5 near the transition ramp to the northbound 14 Freeway about 3:30 a.m. Firefighters extricated several people from the wreckage, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
One person was taken to a hospital in grave condition, another in critical condition and the third with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, according to fire officials.
The ramp to the 14 Freeway is expected to be closed until about 8 a.m. as the California Highway Patrol investigates the crash.