Seattle man charged with assault in possible hate crime outside L.A. synagogue

The Seattle man suspected of carrying out a possible hate crime near a Los Angeles synagogue last week has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Mohamed Mohamed Abdi, 32, will make his first appearance in a downtown courtroom Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney. Prosecutors will request bail be set at $500,000, according to the statement.
Abdi was taken into custody Nov. 23 after Los Angeles police officers said he drove past Congregation Bais Yehuda in Hancock Park and shouted anti-Semitic slurs and other profanity in the direction of several Jewish people who were exiting a service, LAPD Deputy Chief Horace Frank said Monday.
Two men, identified only by their ages, 37 and 57, believed Abdi was acting suspiciously and kept an eye on him. Frank said Abdi then made a U-turn and barreled toward both men as if to run over them near La Brea and Oakwood avenues. Both men escaped unharmed.
Abdi then tried to flee the area but got into a car crash and was arrested a short time later.
A knife was found in Abdi’s car, but police do not think he owns any firearms, according to Frank, who said the LAPD is working in conjunction with the FBI’s Los Angeles field office to investigate Abdi.
Federal prosecutors may consider possible hate crime or domestic terror charges against him, police said, though a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
The incident came in the wake of increasing concerns about anti-Semitic vitriol and violence across the U.S. The number of hate crimes targeting Jewish victims across the nation rose by 37% in 2017, according to an FBI report published earlier this month. In October, a gunman shot and killed 11 people inside a Pittsburgh synagogue.
A native of Mogadishu, Somalia, Abdi immigrated to the Seattle area several years ago and is a U.S. citizen, Frank said. He rented a car and drove to Los Angeles sometime last week, though it was not clear whether he knows anyone in the area or why he came to the city.
Investigators did not say whether Abdi specifically targeted Congregation Bais Yehuda.