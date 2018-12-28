Fire breaks out at Urth Caffe in downtown L.A.

Nearly 100 firefighters knocked down a blaze that sparked in downtown Los Angeles’ Urth Caffe on Friday morning, authorities said.
A kitchen fire was reported about 6:45 a.m. at the restaurant, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Within 15 minutes, the fire had grown to include the building’s attic, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
It took nearly 90 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which threatened several businesses that share walls with Urth Caffe, Stewart said.
“An attic fire covers the whole building,” she said. “It was a well-involved fire.”
No injuries were reported and it was unclear whether the fire extended to the restaurant’s dining area, Stewart said.