Gunshots reported after robbery near WeHo recording studio

Authorities are investigating a robbery outside Westlake Recording Studios in West Hollywood that ended with shots fired, officials said.
The shooting occurred after 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three suspects confronted three men in the alley behind the studio and demanded their money and jewelry. The victims were then physically assaulted.
The suspects got into a vehicle and as they drove away, a shooting occurred. It’s unclear who fired the shots.
The three men were treated at the scene for minor injuries. There were no reports of anyone struck by gunfire.
A description of the suspects was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call sheriff’s officials at (310) 855-8850.