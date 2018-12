Maywood residents look to new leaders to turn around troubled city

It is millions in debt. Its leaders have been the targets of federal and county investigations. In 2010, after becoming embroiled in a salary scandal involving neighboring Bell, Maywood outsourced all of its city services and disbanded its police department. In the last three years, the council majority has violated open meeting laws, lost three city managers and three city attorneys, rescinded anti-marijuana dispensary ordinances, approved controversial salary increases and hired an engineering firm that was at the center of a federal probe.