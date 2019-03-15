Parents of missing 8-year-old Corona boy arrested on suspicion of child abuse

The parents of an 8-year-old Corona boy who has been missing for about two weeks have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse, police said.
Authorities learned that Noah McIntosh was missing about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after officers spoke with the boy’s mother, Jillian Godfrey, 36, in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road. Officers tried to find the boy’s father, Bryce McIntosh, 32, at a local apartment, but were not successful, police said.
The next morning, investigators served a search warrant at McIntosh’s residence. The man was found inside with his 11-year-old daughter, but Noah was not there. Noah was last seen two weeks ago on Temescal Canyon Road, officials said.
Police arrested Godfrey and McIntosh on Wednesday “based on evidence recovered during the continuing investigation,” authorities said. Police have not specified what evidence they found. Godfrey is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, and McIntosh is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, according to jail records.
“I just want him home. I just want to know he’ s OK. We will pick him up wherever he is. We just want him home,” Holly Godfrey, the boy’s aunt, told KNBC-TV.
Anyone with information about Noah is asked to call Corona Police Det. Mario Hernandez at (951) 279-3659.