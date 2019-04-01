Motive for Nipsey Hussle killing a mystery as LAPD searches for gunman

Los Angeles police on Monday were searching for the gunman who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle in what authorities believe was an attack outside his clothing store Sunday afternoon.
Hussle was shot multiple times around 3:20 p.m. in what was probably associated in some way with a gang, according to a source familiar with the investigation.
A young man opened fire at close range before bolting to a getaway car.
Paramedics took Hussle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Two others were wounded, but the source said it’s clear Hussle was targeted although the circumstances were still not clear. Police are also trying to figure out the motive for the shooting.
Just before the shooting, Hussle tweeted: “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”
The source, who spoke to The Times on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to comment publicly, said detectives are working leads and stressed the killing might not be tied to a larger street gang dispute.
The shooting came a day before Hussle was scheduled to meet with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” the commissioner said.
Hussle made no secret of his early life in a street gang, saying in a 2014 interview with YouTube channel Vlad TV that he had joined the Rollin’ 60s, a notorious Crips gang clique, as a teenager.
“We dealt with death, with murder,” he told The Times in 2018. “It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it. I guess they call it post-traumatic stress, when you have people that have been at war for such a long time. I think L.A. suffers from that because it’s not normal yet we embrace it like it is after a while.”
Community leaders and politicians have urged people with any information about the killing to come forward.
“Violent retaliation for this event will not be tolerated,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. “Our communities have lost too many young men and bright futures to the scourge of gun violence. For healing to occur, even from this terrible incident, justice must be sought through legal means, and community peace must be found.”