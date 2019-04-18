Man wounded in Nipsey Hussle shooting to be released from jail

One of two other men who was shot next to Nipsey Hussle on March 31 outside the rapper’s clothing shop is expected to be released from detention, his attorney said Thursday.
Kerry Lathan, 56, was taken to Men’s Central Jail on a parole violation last week.
A Sheriff’s Department spokesman could not say how Lathan violated his parole, but parolees often are barred from fraternizing with known felons or gang members as a condition of their release. Hussle was known to be affiliated with the Rollin’ 60s set of the Crips street gang in South L.A.
State prison officials could not immediately confirm they planned to release Lathan.
There have been calls for Lathan’s release from South L.A. activists.
Lathan said in an interview on YouTube that he was arrested for associating with gang members at Hussle’s store.
“I am in a wheelchair now, and they are trying to send me back for life for just being there — gang association,” Lathan told Big U, a gang interventionist in the territory of the Rollin’ 60s. “I got shot in the back.”
Lathan said he was “there with a peacemaker” who was trying to make the community right. “This is a straight injustice,” said Lathan, who was released last year after 25 years in prison for murder.
Eric Holder, 29, was charged with the killing of Hussle.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore has said Holder’s motive was personal, but he declined to elaborate for fear of jeopardizing the investigation.
Law enforcement sources have told The Times that Holder had been in a dispute with Hussle, possibly for some time. They got into an argument earlier that day at the store. Holder left, then returned and opened fire, the sources said.