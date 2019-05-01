Armed man is shot and killed by police after opening fire at officers, LAPD says

An armed man was shot and killed by police after he opened fire at officers in Watts late Tuesday, authorities said.
Officers responded about 11 p.m. to the area of 113th Street and Wilmington Avenue in response to a report of a man with a gun, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
When officers arrived they encountered a man with a gun who fired at them, striking a patrol car. An officer returned fire, but the man continued moving and remained armed, so another officer opened fire, Cervantes said.
The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting, Cervantes said.