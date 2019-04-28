San Fernando Valley shooting wounds five people, one of them critically

A shooting in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday evening left five people wounded, including one critically, authorities said.
Emergency personnel received a report of gunfire about 7:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of San Fernando Road in Sun Valley, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Five people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. One of the victims is in critical condition, two are in serious condition and two have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances of the shooting are unknown.
This story will be updated.