Suspected serial killer arrested in 2nd Stanford cold case homicide from the ’70s

A 74-year-old carpenter who once worked at Stanford University and was charged six months ago in the death of a graduate in the 1970s was arrested Thursday in connection with a second cold case tied to the campus — the slaying of the daughter of the college’s former athletic director.
John Arthur Getreu was linked to the strangling death of 21-year-old Janet Taylor in part based on DNA evidence gathered in March 1974 from the victim’s clothes that matched the Hayward carpenter, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.
Getreu was previously charged with murder in the 1973 death of Leslie Marie Perlov, 21, whose body was found in bushes in the foothills above the Stanford campus. Prosecutors tied Getreu to that killing after cold case investigators using DNA genealogical techniques similar to those used in the Golden State Killer case connected him to evidence at the crime scene.
Getreu has been formally charged in both slayings, but authorities think they will uncover more deaths as the investigation evolves.
“Law enforcement suspects the suspect is responsible for multiple murders,” San Mateo County Assistant Sheriff Gregory P. Rothaus said Thursday in announcing the break in the Taylor case.
Taylor was hitchhiking to her home in nearby La Honda from a friend’s house in Palo Alto on March 24, 1974, when she vanished. A delivery driver who was making his way along Sand Hill Road, west of Interstate 280, saw a young woman’s body on the side of the highway. She had been strangled.
Homicide detectives quickly came to believe Taylor’s slaying was connected to the death of Perlov in Santa Clara County the year before, Rothaus said.
“The suspect [methods were] very similar and both victims were last seen leaving the Stanford campus area,” he said.
The two cases remained unsolved until investigators reopened the investigation into Perlov’s killing last year.
The Los Altos Hills, Calif., resident went missing after her workday as a clerk at a law library in Palo Alto. Her 1972 Orange Chevrolet Nova was found abandoned in an old quarry. A few days later, her body was found under an oak tree. She had been strangled.
Detectives working with DNA technicians recovered genetic evidence from an unknown man last summer. Investigators sent the genealogical material to the county crime lab and to Parabon NanoLabs, a Virginia medical lab that has recently identified suspects in several cold case killings.
A genetic profile was created beyond those typically used for DNA matches in criminal databases and the information was submitted to a genetic genealogy database, according to officials.
A family tree was generated that allowed investigators to narrow their focus to Getreu, and in November investigators obtained a sample of his DNA, which matched the evidence in Perlov’s case, authorities said.
Getreu, a Hayward, Calif., laborer and carpenter who once worked at Stanford, had spent years in the area — including the time of both Perlov’s and Taylor’s slayings, police said.
Authorities say he has a history of violence and death, including a 1964 conviction in the rape and death of a 16-year-old in Germany. He was 18 at the time, Rothaus said.
Investigators are looking into other areas where Getreu has lived, including Ohio.
“What is the likelihood of him stopping?” Rothaus said.