Spike Jonze’s home reported scene of barricade as armed man locks himself in

An armed man barricaded himself Tuesday morning inside a Los Feliz home that reportedly belongs to director Spike Jonze, bringing LAPD and SWAT officers to the neighborhood, authorities said.
Los Angeles police responded to reports of a burglary at a house in the 4000 block of Farmouth Drive, a few blocks above Los Feliz Boulevard and below Griffith Park. KNBC-TV Channel 4 reported that the house belongs to Adam Spiegel, the legal name for Jonze, who was seen outside the home talking to officers.
According to LAPD officers, a man entered the home and locked himself inside with a knife. Police would not say whether the house belonged to the director Jonze, but The Times has confirmed that a house on the same block of Farmouth Drive belongs to Spiegel.
Video posted on Twitter showed SWAT units at the scene.
Police said the suspect was later taken to an area hospital. It was unclear how he was removed from the property.