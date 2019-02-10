Another storm arriving in Southland with moderate rain, more snow and cold temperatures

A new storm is moving into Southern California, bringing modest rain but cold temperatures.
The storm could drop snow levels to the 3,500-2,500 foot level, creating the potential for problems along Interstate 5 in the Tejon Pass.
Temperatures could drop into the 40s in the L.A. basin and even colder in the mountains Sunday night, when the storm moves out.
It’s the latest in a series of storms which will continue this week with more rain in the forecast.
Below-normal temperatures are expected through next week throughout Southern California. Another storm is predicted to hit the region Wednesday and continue through Thursday, forecasters said.
Heavy snowfall this week at Yosemite National Park toppled trees, knocked out power and damaged campgrounds, and some roads and facilities including the ski area remained closed Friday, officials said.
No one was injured during the storm, which from Monday through Wednesday dumped 18 to 24 inches of snow on Yosemite Valley and several feet in the high country.
The park is open, but all visitor services at Half Dome Village remained closed Friday as the damage was assessed and repairs begun.
About 50 guest cabins at Half Dome Village were damaged or destroyed, as well as 50 to 70 housing units for concession employees, National Park Service officials said. Alternative housing was being arranged for about 150 workers.