Trump to make unannounced visit to his Palos Verdes golf club for dinner tonight

President Trump will dine Friday night at his Trump National Golf Club in Rancho Palos Verdes, a source familiar with the matter said.
The dinner is not on Trump’s official schedule. But the city announced that parks and trails adjacent to the golf course were closed at 1 p.m.
The Washington Post reported that Trump would have dinner at the club with “his son Eric Trump, the city council and dozens of friends and supporters, according to one person who was told about the gathering.”
After his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Trump was to take Air Force One to Los Angeles International Airport, then helicopter to Santa Monica Airport on Friday afternoon before traveling by motorcade to Beverly Hills for a fundraiser.
It was unclear how the dinner would fit into the president’s schedule and how it would affect traffic in the area.