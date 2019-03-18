Amid college admissions scandal, USC announces tuition increase

Undergraduate tuition and fees at USC will total $57,256 in the coming school year, a 3.5% increase in undergraduate tuition for the 2019-20 academic year, the university announced Tuesday.
The USC Board of Trustees approved the increase, which the university said is one of the smallest increases in 50 years.
The announcement comes about a week after news broke that USC was one of several elite universities across the country ensnared in a massive college cheating scandal.
USC Senior Associate Athletic Director Donna Heinel and men’s and women’s water polo coach Jovan Vavic were both fired after allegations came to light that they’d received bribes in exchange for helping children not being recruited as athletes get into USC as athletes.
USC has held annual tuition increases below 5% for a decade, according to the university.
“The value of a USC degree keeps getting stronger,” said Provost Michael W. Quick. “By keeping tuition increases low and boosting financial assistance, we are providing a world-class education to a diverse and talented student body who will go on to be the next generation of leaders. We are proud of the education and the opportunities we provide to our students, and that will continue.”