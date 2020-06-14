Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Meals to cook when you have no time to think about eating

Peas are an easy way to add a little touch of nutrition to the comfort food we seem to all be eating right now.
Peas are an easy way to add a little touch of nutrition to the comfort food we seem to all be eating right now. Food styling by Brett Long. Prop styling by Nidia Cueva.
(Leslie Grow / For The Times)
By Ben MimsCooking Columnist 
June 14, 2020
8 AM
The events of the past few weeks have been, to put it mildly, a lot. On top of the continued stress of life at home under the coronavirus shutdown, the protests and civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd have placed the reality of serious race issues in our country front and center. In our everyday lives, tense but necessary conversations are taking place, especially at work. The Times is no exception, and in our Cooking content, my colleague Genevieve Ko and I are struggling to find where we fit into the cultural conversation.

It’s in stressful times like these that I rely on extremely low-stakes cooking — dishes with as few ingredients as possible that can be made quickly. Ideally they’re packed with vegetables and good for me, but if they’re a cheese-packed comfort dish, I’ll take it. The point is to take care of yourself right now, no matter what you’re going through, by giving yourself permission to eat the comfort food you crave. It’s a simple act you can control in a time when everything in our world seems to be in a constant state of chaos.

Spring Pea Carbonara

20 minutes
Serves 2 to 4

Peas add just the right amount of nutrition to this comforting pasta classic.

LOS ANGELES, CA-March 20, 2019: Los Angeles Times recipes. (Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Spring Onion Home Fry Tacos

25 minutes
Serves 4

Crispy potatoes are an easy filling for store-bought tortillas. Serve with your favorite salsa or hot sauce, crumbled cheese and lime.

LOS ANGELES - MAY 9, 2019: Grilled Salmon Teriyaki cooked & styled by Genevieve Ko and propped by Nidia Cueva at PropLink Tabletop Studio in downton Los Angeles on May 9, 2019. (Ren Fuller / For the Times)

Shrimp, Leek and Watercress Stir-Fry

15 minutes
Serves 4

Thaw some frozen shrimp or fish fillets if that’s all you have, and use them and any hearty chopped greens in place of the shrimp and watercress.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - Feb. 27, 2020: Seared Eggplant with Spicy Glazed Peanuts, a recipe by Ben Mims, photographed on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the PropLink Studio in Arts District, Los Angeles. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik. (Silvia Razgova / For The Times) Assignment ID: 498232

Seared Eggplant with Spicy Glazed Peanuts

25 minutes
Serves 4

Make extra spicy peanuts to keep in the fridge for showering over any grilled vegetable for an instant dinner.

Watermelon radish rounds add brilliant color to this salad, but any radishes work.

APL Kale Salad

20 minutes
Serves 6 to 8

Kale and crunchy vegetables make this quick salad healthful while the Parmesan and lemony vinaigrette make it comforting and bright.

Korean corn cheese makes the perfect filling for an overstuffed, late-summer grilled cheese sandwich.

Korean Corn Grilled Cheese

40 minutes
Serves 4

Melting cheese and sweet corn combine to make what may be the best filling between bread in this grilled cheese inspired by the delicious Korean barbecue side dish.

Ask the cooks

In reviewing your chocolate cake recipe, I found a part that is confusing to me: “In a small saucepan, melt the butter and chocolate with one cup water over medium heat.”

I did not see one cup of water in the ingredient list so wasn’t sure if this was to be added or used in a double boiler set up?
— Julie Bruinsma

This is a great question because it allows me to also give a little background information on how we write recipes. But first, the short answer: The water goes in the cake, so it should be mixed with the butter and chocolate.

As a rule, most recipes from food publications don’t list water in ingredient lists because it’s something that you technically don’t need to buy. We write our ingredient lists so they resemble, as much as possible, grocery shopping lists. Exceptions are in recipes like making bread where you’d want filtered water because it has no impurities that would affect the delicate flavor of bread; recipes that call for sparkling water, like cocktails; or recipes that call for boiling water, which is also an ingredient you don’t need to buy, but it is one you’d need to prep in advance.

Have a cooking question?

Email us.

FoodRecipes
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

