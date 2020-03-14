Seared Eggplant With Spicy Glazed Peanuts

Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the eggplant to the hot oil and toss quickly to coat. Spread out the eggplant in an even layer, season with salt and pepper and cook, undisturbed, until the eggplant is golden brown on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Toss the eggplant, season with salt and pepper again, and continue cooking, tossing occasionally, until golden brown all over and soft, 5 to 6 minutes more. Transfer the eggplant to a serving dish and tent with foil to keep warm.