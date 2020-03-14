Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Seared Eggplant With Spicy Glazed Peanuts

Time 25 minutes
Yields Serves 4
A spicy-sweet topping of peanuts, scallions and ginger adds crunch to a simple dish of lightly charred, stir-fried eggplant. Prop styling by Rebecca Buenik.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
By Ben Mims
March 13, 2020

Glazed peanuts are a versatile topping to shower over virtually any steamed or roasted vegetable, particularly broccoli, cauliflower or carrots. You can use equally tender Japanese eggplant but you’ll need twice as many for this recipe since they’re half the size of Chinese eggplant. And if you can’t eat peanuts, cashews or almonds would make a great substitute.

1

Heat the oil in a large skillet over high heat. Add the eggplant to the hot oil and toss quickly to coat. Spread out the eggplant in an even layer, season with salt and pepper and cook, undisturbed, until the eggplant is golden brown on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Toss the eggplant, season with salt and pepper again, and continue cooking, tossing occasionally, until golden brown all over and soft, 5 to 6 minutes more. Transfer the eggplant to a serving dish and tent with foil to keep warm.

2

Return the skillet to medium heat and warm the sesame oil. Add the light green and white parts of the scallions and the ginger and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the peanuts and cook until fragrant and toasted, about 2 minutes. Pour in the soy sauce, sugar and chile flakes and cook, stirring constantly, until the peanuts are glazed and sticky, about 10 seconds. Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the scallion greens so the hot peanuts wilt them just slightly.

3

Scatter the peanut mixture over the eggplant and garnish with cilantro. Serve hot over rice.

Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
