These solar workers will lose their jobs if Trump doesn’t get a China deal

In the United States, Sun said, “it’s hard to name a winner in this tariff war of the past six or seven years,” as polysilicon and panel makers struggle, and as consumers bear added costs from duties. “I’m pretty sure the U.S. polysilicon makers are never going to be able to rebound to where they were in 2012 before the U.S. tariff was imposed,” said Sun, a native of Tianjin, China, based in San Francisco.