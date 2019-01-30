Advertisement

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti calls hasty City Hall news conference amid signs he plans to skip presidential race

By Dakota Smith and
Jan 29, 2019 | 4:25 PM
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called a Wednesday evening news conference at City Hall amid signs he would forgo a bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The lack of buildup and the odd timing of the announcement — at the close of business on the West Coast and nighttime back East, where most of the political establishment resides – suggested Garcetti’s intention to skip the race.

So, too, did the locale: The mayor has repeatedly declined to talk about his presidential ambitions when he is in city-owned buildings, saying he doesn’t want to use municipal property for anything related to a White House campaign.

Several publications stated definitively that Garcetti would not run for president. But several of his most intimate advisors declined to confirm those reports.

