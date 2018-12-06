Essential California: What the fires have done to wine country

“When we were kids in the early ’50s, my cousins and I played on the bluffs of Point Dume in Malibu when there was still grassy, open space, and little homes being built for next to nothing, long before real estate values there took off and went through a dozen roofs. My uncle bought a half an acre or so and built a little guest house on it, preparatory to building a larger house behind it. He had big plans, but for some long-forgotten reason sold the modest place soon after. But I remember one windy day on the bluffs, probably one of the two or three most memorable and wonderful days of my childhood, when we kids were in a crazy, blissed-out state, shouting, giddy with laughter, tossing things in the air to watch the wind carry them a hundred feet or more, just beside ourselves with joy. Later we watched the sun go down with all our Italian aunts and uncles cooking spaghetti and having a perfect dinner. We drove home peaceful and content.