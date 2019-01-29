Essential California: What PG&E's bankruptcy filing may bring

Pacific Gas & Electric Corp., the state’s largest power company, filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in two decades on Tuesday, starting an unpredictable process that could take years to resolve and is likely to result in higher rates for millions of people in Northern and Central California. The company said it filed requests for authorization to continue paying employee wages and existing customer programs, and that electricity and natural gas service will continue uninterrupted. PG&E had already lined up the money to fund its operations during what it expects to be a two-year bankruptcy process, intended to deal with billions of dollars in potential liabilities from a series of deadly wildfires. But there are many questions about what will happen. Los Angeles Times