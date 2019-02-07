Essential California: Weed war in the San Gabriel Valley

“Toward the end of World War II, my family was living in a tract home in Westchester. A wartime requirement was that some of those homes had to be rentals; I believe the end of the war and that requirement caused our next move, which was to Manhattan Beach. I remember two things about that time. My brother and I would play in the neighborhood while my father worked on building our house. One time we returned to the site and Father wasn't there! I figured he had gone home without us, so I walked with my little brother toward our home in Westchester. We almost got there. On our way was a lady selling watermelons on Sepulveda Boulevard. She persuaded us to stick around, and soon my rather upset father came to collect us. The new homesite was on a hill. In those days, when it was windy, the waving grass in fields looked like the waves on the sea!”