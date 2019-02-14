Essential California: The long fall for California's bullet train

It was billed as the most ambitious public works project since the transcontinental railroad opened up the West. But bite by bite, huge cost overruns, mismanagement, political concessions and delays ate away at the sleek and soaring vision of a bullet train linking San Francisco to San Diego. A project meant to drive home California’s role as the technological vanguard of the nation was looking more and more like a pepped-up Amtrak route through the Central Valley. During his first State of the State address on Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he was scaling back the $77-billion project. While his wording was open to interpretation, it signaled to many a death knell not necessarily of the project itself, but to that original dream. Los Angeles Times