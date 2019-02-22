Essential California: Guess who’s been a big investor in the National Enquirer

“I lived in Los Angeles during the 4th grade [1968/1969?]; that year was probably the high-water mark of my academic and social career. My teacher, Mr. Marquise [‘MAR-kwih-see’] saw that another student (a Hispanic American male) and I (who were in the ‘gifted students’ program) were bored during math class. He told us to work at our own pace through the textbook. So, we raced through that textbook, with Mr. Marquise grading our work, and granting/denying us permission to do the next lesson, based on the scores we achieved. We finished the textbook in March, and for the rest of the year Mr. Marquise taught us from the 5th-grade math book. My family moved away from California that summer; in my new school, the curriculum taught some of the stuff in the 6th grade that I had learned, under Mr. Marquise, in the 4th. I have learned under many great teachers; Mr. Marquise was the best. (Although I hope that Miss Benatovich, Mrs. Toth, Mrs. Sevades, Mrs. Burgess, Mrs. Kaplan, Mrs. Villela, Mrs. Swann, Mr. Toler, Mrs. Peterson, Mr. Phillips, Miss Smart, Mr. Weber, Mrs. Jeschke and Mrs. French don't hear or read that I've said such a thing, considering what they — along with others whose lessons I learned, but whose names I've forgotten — did, for me.) But he was the first one who let me (and helped me) ‘work at my own pace.’ Academic achievement and competition make learning a pleasure. (Note: I say that, even though ‘the other guy’ finished that math book ahead of me in Mr. Marquise’s class. I might have been ‘the loser’ in that competition, but the experience of working as hard as I could, as fast as I could, on a project in which it was an honor and a privilege just to be a participant felt pretty good.)”