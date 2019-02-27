Essential California: When a killing near school hits home

Violence at times erupts with little warning inside Los Angeles County’s juvenile detention halls and camps. That’s what happened one February night two years ago as Edgar Arrondo — then a senior guard at a sprawling facility in Sylmar — walked a teenage detainee to a mental health evaluation. A rival gang member charged at the teen, ignoring Arrondo’s verbal warnings. The youths collided. A fight ensued. Without backup, Arrondo tried to break it up — without using pepper spray — because one juvenile might have been taking psychotropic medicine. He absorbed heavy punches. When a third youth joined the fracas, Arrondo’s head got slammed into a wall and then the floor, landing him in the emergency room with a concussion. He ultimately retired early from Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall. Los Angeles Times