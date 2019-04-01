Essential California: Nipsey Hussle's quest to buy back South L.A.

“In 1947, I was 7 years old and was called into the principal's office in Washington Grammar School, in Culver City, to be told I and four fellow students would be going to Hollywood to be on the Art Linkletter radio show ‘Kids Say the Darndest Things.’ A limousine picked us up in front of the school while the entire student body came out to wave goodbye. My strongest memory of the day was a tour of the studio's sound effects facility and, to my great disappointment, I was shown that the ‘horses’ we heard on the radio were, in fact, coconut half-shells clapped on sandbags!!!”